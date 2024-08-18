Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,582,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,228,957. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

