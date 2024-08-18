Calton & Associates Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,473,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,201,000 after buying an additional 530,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,383,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,969,000 after buying an additional 1,099,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after buying an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after acquiring an additional 772,136 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. 1,343,184 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

