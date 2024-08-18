Calton & Associates Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.97. 111,948 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $983.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.