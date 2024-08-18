Calton & Associates Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,611,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $810,585,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.12. 88,620,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

