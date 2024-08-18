Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $38.49. 25,966,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,323,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.41.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

