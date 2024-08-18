CAE (TSE:CAE) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.60.

CAE Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$23.83 on Thursday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$22.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.10. The company has a market cap of C$7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.1842105 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

