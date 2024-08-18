Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Cadence Design Systems worth $197,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $439,988,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,684 shares of company stock worth $14,288,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,359. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.