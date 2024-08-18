BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BT Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

BT Brands stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 2,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,754. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. BT Brands has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

