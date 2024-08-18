Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 400,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,476. The stock has a market cap of $870.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,493,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,026,000 after acquiring an additional 870,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.