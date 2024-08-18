Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Insider Acquires C$68,986.75 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation purchased 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.75 per share, with a total value of C$68,986.75.

Brookfield Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Brookfield Corporation acquired 9,700 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$256,274.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Brookfield Corporation bought 1,871 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.91 per share, with a total value of C$37,251.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Brookfield Corporation acquired 12,500 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.25 per share, with a total value of C$340,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Brookfield Corporation bought 334 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,675.52.

On Friday, July 5th, Brookfield Corporation purchased 3,591 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.37 per share, with a total value of C$65,948.72.

On Friday, June 28th, Brookfield Corporation acquired 1,911 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,167.01.

BBU.UN stock traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$26.80. 71,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,347. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a one year low of C$16.86 and a one year high of C$31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

