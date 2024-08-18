Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Price Target at $47.56

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Tapestry by 54.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 111.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Tapestry by 34.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

