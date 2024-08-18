Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target at $50.41

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.41.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

