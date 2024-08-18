Brokerages Set Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target at $58.25

Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

SOLV stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Solventum has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 2,880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 1,440,410 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

