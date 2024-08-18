Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$16.55

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.55.

PEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $551,795 and sold 249,519 shares valued at $3,772,841. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

TSE PEY opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.90 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 34.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.6968215 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

