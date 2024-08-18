Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT at $31.25

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin acquired 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $58,784.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,234.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin acquired 2,567 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $58,784.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,234.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin purchased 30,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $688,566.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,820.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 67,295 shares of company stock worth $1,494,970. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEW stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $389.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

