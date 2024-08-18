Brokerages Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT at $167.33

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $196.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.