Broadwind’s (BWEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of BWEN opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.44. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,616,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Broadwind by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadwind by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Broadwind by 33.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

