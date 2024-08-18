Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWB. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.21. 33,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,549. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

