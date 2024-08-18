Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 312,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,252,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,348. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.85.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.