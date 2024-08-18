Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 6,206 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

