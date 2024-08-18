Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 52,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 265,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,058. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

