Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 17,874 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.47% of Service Co. International worth $48,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6,783.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Service Co. International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $76.44. 726,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

View Our Latest Report on Service Co. International

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.