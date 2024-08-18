Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Robert Half by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,265,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $73,311,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 900.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 834,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,155,000 after acquiring an additional 751,049 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 663,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,890. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

