Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $9.14 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock worth $218,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $89.53. 2,288,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,591. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $92.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.