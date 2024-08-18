Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.31. The company had a trading volume of 658,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.