Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $29.14 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $29,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $35,265,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,471,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $949,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 50,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.62. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

