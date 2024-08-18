Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $139.36 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $139,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,010,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 102,317 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $870.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $848.44 and a 200 day moving average of $782.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

