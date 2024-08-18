Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.39% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $101,319,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

NYSE CRL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.62. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

