Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.22% of Cable One worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,447,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 26.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,353,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,906.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,911,000 after buying an additional 152,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,435,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $318.68 and a one year high of $675.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.47.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

