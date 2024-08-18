Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $35,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after buying an additional 171,477 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.07. 503,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37.

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

