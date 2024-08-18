Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 9,468 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.56% of Core Laboratories worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. 407,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. Core Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

