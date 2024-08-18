BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 9,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.3 %

BWA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 1,548,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $75,489,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BorgWarner by 361.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 670,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.