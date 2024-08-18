BORA (BORA) One Day Volume Hits $650,787.90

BORA (BORA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, BORA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BORA token can now be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. BORA has a market cap of $88.92 million and approximately $650,787.90 worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BORA Profile

BORA’s launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 988,938,857 tokens. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BORA is borachain.io. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

