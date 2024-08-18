Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 338 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after acquiring an additional 736,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,388,000 after purchasing an additional 891,297 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.85. 4,192,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,539. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $598,737. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

