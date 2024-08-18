Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 302 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.9% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 493 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 782 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,133 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,495 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.7 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $9.16 on Friday, reaching $334.11. 4,533,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,195. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.85. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

