Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 654.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.08. 64,870,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,751,404. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $606,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,580 shares of company stock valued at $14,748,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

