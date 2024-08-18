Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $263.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,833. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.01. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

