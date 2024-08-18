boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.36

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.36 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 1,374,018 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 27.17 ($0.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of £361.95 million, a P/E ratio of -259.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.28.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

