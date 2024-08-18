BMO Capital Markets Raises Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $87.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.5 %

PFGC stock opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.