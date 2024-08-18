Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 4th

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Bloomin’ Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years. Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $30.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

