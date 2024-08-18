BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,020 shares of company stock valued at $93,595,347. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $872.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $818.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $802.34. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $885.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

