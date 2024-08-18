Bitcoiva Price Down 10.9% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $74.81 million and $326,465.85 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $4.66 or 0.00007822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,628.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.88 or 0.00573592 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00071712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.56164136 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $210,312.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.