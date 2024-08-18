Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37,468.26 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $37,468.26 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.24792128 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $35,966.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.