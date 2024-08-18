Bitcoin Price Reaches $59,420.30 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $59,420.30 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,173.05 billion and $14.38 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.31 or 0.00574398 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00035811 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00071750 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000136 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,741,487 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.