Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIREF. Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

