Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 506,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Biodesix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,273. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 85.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

