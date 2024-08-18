Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Berry has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

Shares of Berry stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 1,314,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,654. Berry has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $506.26 million, a PE ratio of 658.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Berry

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.