Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Berry has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
Berry Price Performance
Shares of Berry stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 1,314,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,654. Berry has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $506.26 million, a PE ratio of 658.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Berry
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Berry
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.