Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases 1,961 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $56,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

