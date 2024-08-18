Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after buying an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 767,101 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 138,955 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,871,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after buying an additional 617,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,334,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after buying an additional 87,842 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BSCR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 408,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,651. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
