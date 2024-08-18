Berkshire Money Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July comprises 1.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS BJUL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.48. 14,157 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $203.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

